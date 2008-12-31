Good Old Games Run Through With Broken Swords

Classic gaming website Good Old Games takes the last few moments of 2008 to bolster their adventure game line up with two more titles from Revolution Software's Broken Sword series.

Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror is now available for purchase n the website, which offers DRM-free classic PC games at low, low prices - in this case only $5.99. Featuring a mad drug kingpin and the potential rebirth of a Mayan god, it's adventuring gaming at it's finest. For adventure gaming at its even more finest, stay tuned for Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon, which should also be added to the site shortly.

The two pay games come as part of a deal between Revolution and GoG that previously saw the release of two free games on the site - Beneath a Steel Sky and Lure of the Temptress. As I have planned, GoG.com is quickly becoming a haven for fans of old adventure titles. Except, of course, Blood Net. I shall not rest!

Broken Sword's Riddles can now be Solved at GOG.com

To ring in the New Year, GOG.com offers DRM-free versions of two entries in Revolution Software's adventure series

Warsaw, Poland - December 30 - Closing out 2008, GOG.com (http://www.gog.com), the digital distribution platform with DRM-free classic games, announced another new deal with Revolution Software. After releasing two of Revolution Software's classic point-and-click freebies just a week ago - Beneath a Steel Sky (http://www/gog.com/en/gamecard/beneath_a_steel_sky) and Lure of the Temptress (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/lure_of_the_temptress) - GOG.com will soon expand its games catalogue with the additions of Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/broken_sword_the_smoking_mirror) and Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/broken_sword_the_sleeping_dragon).

The Broken Sword series introduces gamers to the adventures of George Stobbart and Nicole Collard, pushing players through gripping plots based on history and mythology. Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror uses an upgraded version of the renowned Virtual Theatre game engine developed by Revolution Software, and Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon is based on a 3D graphics engine using a direct control mechanism. Both games will be available at the incredibly low price of $5.99 - DRM-free and fully compatible with Windows XP and Windows Vista.

"The Broken Sword series is another great addition to our ever growing games catalogue. The games offer beautiful graphics and, most of all, great stories that will keep you glued to your computer for hours," said Adam Oldakowski, Managing Director of GOG.com. "We're very happy to welcome Revolution Software to our site. We're grateful they agreed to add their freeware games to our catalogue - which have done very well - and I believe that the Broken Sword series will be as popular on GOG.com as the two free games."

Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/broken_sword_the_smoking_mirror) is now available at GOG.com with the release of Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon (http://www.gog.com/en/gamecard/broken_sword_the_sleeping_dragon) planned in the near future. This announcement puts an official end to "GOG.com fever month," but that doesn't mean we don't have a few more things up our sleeves for all fans of gaming oldies.

###