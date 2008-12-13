Grey's Anatomy Sounds Like Sexy Medicinal Fun

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Since the ESRB added extensive content descriptions, we've been waiting for... well, we've been waiting for Grey's Anatomy for the Nintendo DS and Wii. It sounds, at least on paper, totally mcdreamy.

There's the stock touchscreen and Wii Remote-controlled mini-game fare — "Mini-games can include removal of foreign objects, setting bones and connective tissue, suturing lacerations and incisions, treating burns, and suctioning blood." — but then there's the drama.

Spoiler alert!

From the ESRB, which describes Grey's Anatomy as a "story-based role-playing game"...

The storyline contains frequent references to sexual encounters between different characters and dialogue that contains sexual innuendo (e.g., "Is there anyone in this hospital you're not trying to sleep with?" and "You wanna have sex after the surgery?"). Some scenes take place soon after characters have had sex. Dialogue also contains mild expletives (e.g., "hell" and "a*s") and references to alcohol (e.g., "You me, at a restaurant, bottle of wine").

A bottle of wine sounds lovely!

Oh sure, the game appears to be a ported-sideways version of a Windows PC adventure game more reliant on its property than quality gameplay, but Ubisoft has put its good name on the title, so it can't be that bad. Watch for the upcoming review.

