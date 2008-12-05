GRID Gets 8-Ball DLC

Codemasters are trundling out eight new cars for GRID fans as they launch the GRID 8-Ball Pack for Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game.

The new motors are the McLaren F1 GTR, Nissan GT-R, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, Honda S2000, VW Nardo, Pontiac Firebird Trans AM, TVR Cerbera Speed 12 and Volvo C30. Both versions will come with two new multiplayer modes, while the Xbox pack adds 4 new 25-point Achievements.

The PC version of GRID is meant to have its own dollop of DLC, but Codemasters would only say that details and a release date will be available "shortly".

GRID DLC Hits Consoles Today, PC Later [Shacknews]