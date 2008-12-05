Grogger Is Frogger For Drunks

Got a big binge drinking "problem" where you live? We do in Australia. And government types are unsure on how to combat it. Oh, unless you're the City of Melbourne council, that is.

They've released a game called Grogger, which is Frogger, only instead of navigating a busy highway, you navigate a busy Melbourne street. While drunk. That's full of skateboarders, trams, beer bottles and blinky traffic signals, but sadly, no kebabs.

