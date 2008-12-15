GTA: Chinatown Wars Hits DS in Mid March

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is set to hit the Nintendo DS on March 17 in North America and March 20 in Europe, Rockstar Games announced today.

"Rockstar Leeds have once again created a game that far exceeds our standard for deep and innovative entertainment," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "We are incredibly excited to share this enormous and uncompromising Grand Theft Auto experience with DS fans."

We've confirmed with Rockstar's Sydney office that this launch date also applies to Australia.

Rockstar Games Announces Release Date for Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars for the Nintendo DS™

Critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto franchise makes its DS debut this March

NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce the release date for Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, the latest entry into the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto series. Developed by Rockstar Leeds, in conjunction with series creators Rockstar North, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars will be available for the Nintendo DS™ on March 17 and 20, 2009 in North America and Europe, respectively.

"Rockstar Leeds have once again created a game that far exceeds our standard for deep and innovative entertainment," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "We are incredibly excited to share this enormous and uncompromising Grand Theft Auto experience with DS fans."

Edge Magazine commented, "How does Rockstar follow Grand Theft Auto IV? By rebuilding Liberty City from the ground up on DS - and not compromising its vision one iota."

Nintendo Power added, "...it's undeniable that Chinatown Wars is doing something no other DS game has come close to: creating that living, breathing world the Grand Theft Auto games are known for."

For more information about Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, please visit: www.rockstargames.com/chinatownwars.