The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

GTA DS Bigger Than GTA PSP, Say Rockstar

The GTA games on PSP did a great job of cramming lots of stuff onto a UMD. Yet as big an achievement as that was, Rockstar think they can do better.

And what's more, do better on the DS. Speaking with Nintendo Power, Rockstar Leeds boss Gordon Hall says "We are very proud of all of the PSP games we have made, especially the two GTA games, but this game is far bigger". Really?

Really. Hall says that thanks to the addition of more jobs, the drug-trading mini-game and "more moments of over-the-top action", Chinatown Wars should eclipse the bar set by Liberty & Vice City Stories.

Granted, that bar isn't that high - the PSP combat controls undid the games' technical achievements - but it's comforting to know Rockstar are putting their shoulder to the wheel regardless.

Nintendo Power [via Nintendo Everything]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles