GTA DS Bigger Than GTA PSP, Say Rockstar

The GTA games on PSP did a great job of cramming lots of stuff onto a UMD. Yet as big an achievement as that was, Rockstar think they can do better.

And what's more, do better on the DS. Speaking with Nintendo Power, Rockstar Leeds boss Gordon Hall says "We are very proud of all of the PSP games we have made, especially the two GTA games, but this game is far bigger". Really?

Really. Hall says that thanks to the addition of more jobs, the drug-trading mini-game and "more moments of over-the-top action", Chinatown Wars should eclipse the bar set by Liberty & Vice City Stories.

Granted, that bar isn't that high - the PSP combat controls undid the games' technical achievements - but it's comforting to know Rockstar are putting their shoulder to the wheel regardless.

