Guilty Gear Devs Create We Rock: Drum King

Arc System Works has entered the rhythm-action genre with We Rock: Drum King, coming to Europe in April from 505 Games for the Nintendo Wii.

You know the drill here. Become a drummer, join a band, and then become the best in the world! Instead of relying on giant plastic drums, We Rock: Drum King instead has your Wii remote and nunchuck acting as virtual drumsticks, changing between drum types depending on which buttons you press. The game will ship with 30 "awesome tunes", with Bloc Party's "Banquet" and Steppenwolf's "Born To Be Wild" listed in the official release.

While another game in the slowly bloating rhythm-action genre comes as no surprise, I didn't expect to see the name Arc System Works in this press release. You Europeans will have to let us Americans know how that all pans out once the game comes out next year. In the meantime, screenshots!

Milton Keynes - 505 Games is today pleased to reveal We Rock: Drum King, a brand new rhythm-action game for Nintendo Wii™, which sees you becoming the drummer in a band that's on the road to global stardom. It's due to rock out across Europe in April 2009.

Unlike many rhythm games, to become a music legend in We Rock: Drum King you only require two Wii Remotes, rather than having to clutter your living room with potentially expensive instruments. The remotes become your virtual drumsticks as you beat your way through 30 awesome tunes, including Bloc Party's Banquet and Born To Be Wild by Steppenwolf.

You start on the road to fame by creating your drummer and then joining a band, before performing in a range of increasingly spectacular venues - until you're crowned the greatest rock band in the world.

Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Wii by ARC System Works, We Rock: Drum King takes full advantage of the innovative motion-sensing capabilities of the console. The game is played by moving the remotes as if you're 'air drumming'. Different drums - including snare, toms, hi-hat and bass - are simulated by waving the Wii Remotes while pressing a different button.

Wannabe drummers know exactly when and what drum to hit thanks to coloured indicators that scroll down the screen in time to the tune. The difficulty can be scaled too, so that beginners can pick-up-and-rock-out, whereas experienced beat masters can crank up the challenge to 11.

We Rock: Drum King will be released exclusively for Nintendo Wii in Europe in April 2009.

FEATURES:

* Wide range of drumming styles/music

* Ready to rock straight from the box - no need for costly peripherals

* Create your own avatar before hitting the road

* Single and multiplayer modes

* 30 awesome tracks from well known artists

* Difficulty scaled so beginners have fun but experts face a real rock challenge