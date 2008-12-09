Guitar Hero Arcade Coming In February

Activision, Konami and the guys who make Buck Hunter? Strange combination. But that's the team behind the arcade version of Guitar Hero, and in an interview with MTV, they've spoken at length on the game.

Most of it, we already knew, but what we didn't know was that Raw Thrills - the Buck Hunter guys - are planning on rolling the machines out in early February next year.

A small, "pre-production run" is already on the way, consisting of around 25 machines, while the rest will be with us "probably in the first couple weeks in February", according to Raw Thrills' Andrew Eloff.

It's hoped that, once the machines start turning up, a website will be opened up allowing users to find the closest cabinet to their place.

