The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Guitar Hero Gamer Plays During Dallas Maverick's Half Time

And this is taking things too far.

In the video we see one 13-year-old Danny playing Guitar Hero centre court during the halftime of a Dallas Mavericks game. Apparently young Danny won a GameStop contest, and then he was told he had to dress up like a douche in order to play centre court surrounded by cheerleaders. Live and learn. Live and learn.

[Thanks Brad]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles