The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Guitar Hero Metallica Partial Tracklist, 'Other Bands' Announced?

Haven't seen this myself, so it's rumour for now, but a number of people claiming to have their hands on the latest Game Informer are also claiming to have details on Guitar Hero: Metallica.

Additions to the existing GH formula are said to include a new drums difficulty "for people with a splitter and two kick pedals", "Pop-Up Video" style tracks, the ability to use "Metallica drum sounds" on your drum fill and the availability of new guitar and bass "tones", as used by Metallica's James Hetfield and Slayer's Tom Araya.

Yup. Slayer's Tom Araya. Which brings us to the most exciting news of the lot. Like Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, GH: Metallica will feature songs by bands who have worked with/toured with Metallica. And it's an amazing list. It's said to include

Alice In Chains: No Excuses
Bob Seger: Turn The Page
Judas Priest: Hell Bent For Leather
Kyuss: Demon Cleaner
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Tuesdays Gone
Mastodon: Blood and Thunder
Michael Schenker Group: Armed and Ready
Samhain: Mother of Mercy
The Sword: Black River

As well as unannounced tracks by Slayer, Queen and the Foo Fighters. Seriously, Kyuss? Kyuss? Amazing.

As for the Metallica stuff, songs reported to be in the game include:

Enter Sandman
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Fuel
Hit The Lights
King Nothing
Master of Puppets
No Leaf Clover
Nothing Else Matters
Sad But True
The Unforgiven
Where I May Roam

Before you start vibrating on the spot from excitement, know that even if these tracklists are legitimate (like I said, we haven't seen the magazine yet), there will be more songs to come. So save yourself for further announcements.

Me, I'm already spent. Kyuss and The Sword? Gonna go have a lie down.

GH:Metallica INFO from Game Informer [ScoreHero]

Comments

  • Rob Allen Guest

    hell yeah kyuss

    0
  • Zachary Guest

    SSSSSLAAAYYYYEEEEERRRR

    0
  • Khan Guest

    Kyuss ??!!?!? .. it doesn't matter what other tracks are there.. thats enough for me.

    0
  • kahill Guest

    i hope to god that list is improved. because so far, no ride the lightning (one of the best solos ever) no santarium, no four horsemen, no orion, no harvester of sorrow, no blackened, no disposable heroes, no call of the ktulu, no creeping death. WTF IS GOING ON MAN?! and no whiskey in the jar (their best cover ever). Anyways who are going to be the boss battles? like maybe james and then kirk, then the ghost of cliff burton rises and challenges you to Anestesia. haha and then at the end Dave Mustaine appears and challenges Kirk. and then they all become best of friends (except lars). and instead of star power they should have WAH Power.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles