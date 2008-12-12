Guitar Hero Metallica Partial Tracklist, 'Other Bands' Announced?

Haven't seen this myself, so it's rumour for now, but a number of people claiming to have their hands on the latest Game Informer are also claiming to have details on Guitar Hero: Metallica.
Additions to the existing GH formula are said to include a new drums difficulty "for people with a splitter and two kick pedals", "Pop-Up Video" style tracks, the ability to use "Metallica drum sounds" on your drum fill and the availability of new guitar and bass "tones", as used by Metallica's James Hetfield and Slayer's Tom Araya.
Yup. Slayer's Tom Araya. Which brings us to the most exciting news of the lot. Like Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, GH: Metallica will feature songs by bands who have worked with/toured with Metallica. And it's an amazing list. It's said to include
Alice In Chains: No Excuses
Bob Seger: Turn The Page
Judas Priest: Hell Bent For Leather
Kyuss: Demon Cleaner
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Tuesdays Gone
Mastodon: Blood and Thunder
Michael Schenker Group: Armed and Ready
Samhain: Mother of Mercy
The Sword: Black River
As well as unannounced tracks by Slayer, Queen and the Foo Fighters. Seriously, Kyuss? Kyuss? Amazing.
As for the Metallica stuff, songs reported to be in the game include:
Enter Sandman
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Fuel
Hit The Lights
King Nothing
Master of Puppets
No Leaf Clover
Nothing Else Matters
Sad But True
The Unforgiven
Where I May Roam
Before you start vibrating on the spot from excitement, know that even if these tracklists are legitimate (like I said, we haven't seen the magazine yet), there will be more songs to come. So save yourself for further announcements.
Me, I'm already spent. Kyuss and The Sword? Gonna go have a lie down.
GH:Metallica INFO from Game Informer [ScoreHero]
hell yeah kyuss