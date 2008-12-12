Guitar Hero Metallica Partial Tracklist, 'Other Bands' Announced?

Haven't seen this myself, so it's rumour for now, but a number of people claiming to have their hands on the latest Game Informer are also claiming to have details on Guitar Hero: Metallica.

Additions to the existing GH formula are said to include a new drums difficulty "for people with a splitter and two kick pedals", "Pop-Up Video" style tracks, the ability to use "Metallica drum sounds" on your drum fill and the availability of new guitar and bass "tones", as used by Metallica's James Hetfield and Slayer's Tom Araya.

Yup. Slayer's Tom Araya. Which brings us to the most exciting news of the lot. Like Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, GH: Metallica will feature songs by bands who have worked with/toured with Metallica. And it's an amazing list. It's said to include

Alice In Chains: No Excuses

Bob Seger: Turn The Page

Judas Priest: Hell Bent For Leather

Kyuss: Demon Cleaner

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Tuesdays Gone

Mastodon: Blood and Thunder

Michael Schenker Group: Armed and Ready

Samhain: Mother of Mercy

The Sword: Black River

As well as unannounced tracks by Slayer, Queen and the Foo Fighters. Seriously, Kyuss? Kyuss? Amazing.

As for the Metallica stuff, songs reported to be in the game include:

Enter Sandman

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Fuel

Hit The Lights

King Nothing

Master of Puppets

No Leaf Clover

Nothing Else Matters

Sad But True

The Unforgiven

Where I May Roam

Before you start vibrating on the spot from excitement, know that even if these tracklists are legitimate (like I said, we haven't seen the magazine yet), there will be more songs to come. So save yourself for further announcements.

Me, I'm already spent. Kyuss and The Sword? Gonna go have a lie down.

GH:Metallica INFO from Game Informer [ScoreHero]