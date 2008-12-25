Guitar Hero Modern Hits Let Out Of The Bag By ESRB

When Activision trademarked Guitar Hero Modern Hits, we didn't have much to go on outside of the title and a suspected aversion to whatever Activision's calling a "modern hit." Thank God for ESRB leaks!

Because now we know, for the most part, what Guitar Hero Modern Hits is: another Nintendo DS entry in the Guitar Hero line. How will it differentiate itself from Guitar Hero On Tour and Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades? New tracks!

The ESRB description is pretty staid — "This is a music and rhythm simulation game in which players can perform songs on a guitar. Players follow on-screen prompts to hit notes in-time with the music and are scored based on their accuracy." But it also reveals some of the tracklistings.

It lists lyrics for Sum 41's "Still Waiting", Franz Ferdinand's "The Fallen" and Finger Eleven "Paralyzer" a rather reliable indicator that, you know, these songs will be in the game.

Hey, Activision-Blizzard has to pump these things out as quickly as possible, before its loses that precious Game Boy Advance slot so necessary to the Guitar Hero DS experience. The Nintendo DSi is going to be here before you know it.

