Guitar Hero Peaking Says Analyst

An analyst for Electronic Entertainment Design and Research (EEDAR) says that new sales figures show that the Guitar Hero franchise may have reached its peak.

"Currently, we expect unit sales to decline by more than 50 percent series-over-series for November," said EEDAR's Jesse Divnich, "This is coming off the October month where series-over-series units declined by more than 60 percent."

Despite this, EEDAR believe that Guitar Hero, Rock Band and maybe even Guitar Praise are around for the long haul.

"In fact, we expect Guitar Hero and Rock Band releases for the next 10 years as they will always have a large and loyal market base, just as [Dance Dance Revolution]is still today a very profitable franchise for Konami, even though that series reached its peak a long time ago."

