The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Guitar Hero Peaking Says Analyst

An analyst for Electronic Entertainment Design and Research (EEDAR) says that new sales figures show that the Guitar Hero franchise may have reached its peak.

"Currently, we expect unit sales to decline by more than 50 percent series-over-series for November," said EEDAR's Jesse Divnich, "This is coming off the October month where series-over-series units declined by more than 60 percent."

Despite this, EEDAR believe that Guitar Hero, Rock Band and maybe even Guitar Praise are around for the long haul.

"In fact, we expect Guitar Hero and Rock Band releases for the next 10 years as they will always have a large and loyal market base, just as [Dance Dance Revolution]is still today a very profitable franchise for Konami, even though that series reached its peak a long time ago."

Guitar Hero "Reaching its Peak" - Analyst [Edge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles