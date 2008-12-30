Guitar Hero's European Vacation

Guitar Hero Tour has, this week, gotten a little more exotic. On offer today are three tracks from bands that aren't American, aren't British, aren't Canadian, aren't even Australian.

Instead, they're three tracks from three bands from continental Europe. Spain's Fito & Fitipaldis bring us "Por la boca vive el pez", Holland's Di-rect bring us "Johnny" and Sweden's Backyard Babies offer up "Degenerated", all for 160 Microsoft Points (with a PSN release probably due later this week).

For under-represented European fans, it's a start. Shame, though, they weren't from more well-known bands that would do good business on both sides of the Atlantic (like, say, Turbonegro).

Guitar Hero World Tour: Various Tracks [Microsoft]