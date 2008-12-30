The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Guitar Hero's European Vacation

Guitar Hero Tour has, this week, gotten a little more exotic. On offer today are three tracks from bands that aren't American, aren't British, aren't Canadian, aren't even Australian.

Instead, they're three tracks from three bands from continental Europe. Spain's Fito & Fitipaldis bring us "Por la boca vive el pez", Holland's Di-rect bring us "Johnny" and Sweden's Backyard Babies offer up "Degenerated", all for 160 Microsoft Points (with a PSN release probably due later this week).

For under-represented European fans, it's a start. Shame, though, they weren't from more well-known bands that would do good business on both sides of the Atlantic (like, say, Turbonegro).

Guitar Hero World Tour: Various Tracks [Microsoft]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles