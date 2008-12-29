Guy Gets Wii, Gets Totally Pissed Off, Gets Arrested

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas? Twenty-six year-old Heath Blom didn't. He was given a Wii, got mad, and a fight broke out leading to a double arrest. Oh, the holidays.

Blom and his 24 year-old girlfriend, Randi Young, were both arrested for misdemeanor "domestic-related" assault charges. An altercation broke out over Christmas presents. Police arrived at the Blom residence on Christmas Day to discover the couple bruised and battered.

"Heath Blom wanted a remote-controlled aeroplane for Christmas, and not the Wii," said Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn. Blom's grandmother gave him a Nintendo Wii, which he scoffed at, causing his girlfriend to call him names "for not liking the Wii."

According to Young, "He [Heath Blom]said he hated it. It hurt her [his grandmother's]feelings... When he didn't get the plane, he got really upset. He acted like a 10-year-old kid."

A fight ensued with Blom supposedly dragging Young down two flights of stairs — by her hair. Blom claims Young punched him in the eye three times.

If only they went online and settled this like adults with a good old fashioned flame war.

Wii Bit of Trouble [Boston Hearld via GamePolitics]

Comments

  • BigBob85 Guest

    What can we say.. casual gamers..

    0
  • scotteth Guest

    The age rating system in action.

    Grandma:What age group is this remote control plane suitable for?
    Salesperson: 14 years plus
    Grandma: Hmm. What do you have for 8 year old equivalents?
    Salesperson: How about Nintendo Wii?

    0

