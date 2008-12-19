Half A Million Xbox 360s Sold In Australia By Xmas, Says Microsoft

500,000 Xbox 360 consoles will have been sold in Australia by the end of December, Xbox Australia boss man David McLean has told The Age this morning, making it the "most popular high definition next-gen platform" in the country. Which, after exhaustive parsing, we've managed to translate as "We're beating the PS3!" They're not beating the Wii, however, which zoomed past the same sales mark in July, despite giving the 360 a year's headstart.

Also revealed in the interview is that You're In The Movies and the new version of Scene It will reach Australian store shelves in "March/April" next year, having been held back from the busy pre-Xmas period. McLean goes on to bizarrely claim that You're In The Movies is the game he's most looking forward to:

I would say I'm most looking forward to You're in the Movies. I don't know a lot about the game itself, I haven't seen it, I've heard a lot of people talk about how it plays and look forward to doing that at home with my two young children and my wife.

Let us know how that works out for you, Dave.

via Game to spend [Screenplay]