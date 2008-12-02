Halo Legendary Maps Are Xbox 360's 'Deal Of The Week'

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

If you've waited this long to grab Halo 3's "Legendary Map Pack," you're probably waiting for a deal. Thankfully, one has come in the form of the Xbox LIVE Marketplace Holiday Deal of the Week.

Dropping from the already reduced price of 600 Microsoft Points, the trio of maps — Avalanche, Blackout and Ghost Town — can be yours for a mere 400 Microsoft Points. That's if you're a Xbox Live Gold member, which you really should be if you're paying money for multiplayer maps.

The deal kicks off tomorrow worldwide. Happy mapping!

Xbox LIVE Marketplace Holiday Deal of the Week [MajorNelson.com]

