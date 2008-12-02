Halo Legendary Maps Are Xbox 360's 'Deal Of The Week'

If you've waited this long to grab Halo 3's "Legendary Map Pack," you're probably waiting for a deal. Thankfully, one has come in the form of the Xbox LIVE Marketplace Holiday Deal of the Week.

Dropping from the already reduced price of 600 Microsoft Points, the trio of maps — Avalanche, Blackout and Ghost Town — can be yours for a mere 400 Microsoft Points. That's if you're a Xbox Live Gold member, which you really should be if you're paying money for multiplayer maps.

The deal kicks off tomorrow worldwide. Happy mapping!

