Halo Trilogy Soundtrack Available Tomorrow

Fans of the music of Bungie's Halo series are in for a real treat tomorrow, as Sumthing Else releases a 5-disc soundtrack set spanning the series' history, complete with a Halo Wars preview.

The 5-disc set contains the complete original soundtracks to Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, two discs worth of Halo 3 soundtrack, and a special DVD containing four tracks from the upcoming spin off title Halo Wars, along with a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session. While no price is mentioned in the press release, but US store Best Buy is showing it available for pre-order today at $US34.99, which is quite a bargain considering the sheer amount of music included in the set.

The full set should be available tomorrow online via Sumthing Else's digital download store.



SUMTHING ELSE MUSIC WORKS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OFHALO TRILOGY ®€" THE COMPLETE ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACKS

5-disc set includes the original music scores and Halo Wars DVD featuring 4 preview tracks and behind-the-scenes from the recording session

New York - Dec. 1st, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music Works, Inc., through its licensing relationship with Microsoft Game Studios, proudly presents Halo® Trilogy - The Complete Original Soundtracks featuring the award-winning original music scores by Bungie Audio Director Martin O'Donnell and Co-Composer Michael Salvatori plus four preview tracks from the forthcoming real-time strategy game Halo Wars™, composed by Ensemble Studios Audio Director Stephen Rippy. Halo Trilogy - The Complete Original Soundtracks is released tomorrow, Dec. 2, 2008, to retail outlets through Nile Rodgers' Sumthing Else Music Works record label www.sumthing.com, and for digital download at www.sumthingdigital.com.

Halo Trilogy - The Complete Original Soundtracks contents:

Disc 1 - Halo: Combat Evolved Original Soundtrack.

Disc 2 - Halo 2 Original Soundtrack Volume Two.

Disc 3 - Halo Wars Bonus DVD;

Four preview tracks from the upcoming soundtrack presented in 5.1.

A behind-the-scenes look at the recording sessions set to the Halo Wars main theme music.

"Five Long Years" Opening cinematic of the Halo Wars campaign.

Disc 4 - Halo 3 Original Soundtrack.

Disc 5 - Halo 3 Original Soundtrack (cont'd).

Originally created by Bungie and published by Microsoft Game Studios, the Halo franchise is exclusive to the Xbox and Xbox 360 video game and entertainment systems and is optimised for the Xbox LIVE online entertainment network. Halo 3 was released in 37 countries and 17 languages. To date, more than 24.8 million copies of the games in the Halo trilogy have been sold worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.halo3.com/.

Based on the legendary Halo universe, Halo Wars is a real-time strategy game for the Xbox 360 developed by Ensemble Studios. In campaign mode, command the armies of the UNSC warship Spirit of Fire, with familiar and new UNSC units in its initial encounters against the Covenant, an alien coalition threatening to obliterate mankind. Halo Wars immerses players in an early period of the storied Halo universe, allowing you to experience events leading up to the first Halo title for Xbox. For more information visit http://www.halowars.com/.