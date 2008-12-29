The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Halo Wars Features Royal Dancing, Party Games

Halo Wars is an easy sell. It's Halo, it's real-time strategy, it's on the Xbox 360. Don't tell Amazon that, though. They've got their own idea of what the game's like.

This Amazon product pages list a game called Parent C. It's got the Halo Wars box art and the description of...something else. Check the game's feature set:

* 1-2 Player
* 28 fun-filled, adventurous mini-games.
* Collect treasures from the island with Rosella¿ and her animal family.
* Impress the Royal Court with your dance moves.

Locations you and your UNSC troops will visit include the Royal Ship, Harbor Village, Apollonian Castle and the Greenhouse. Unit customisation allows you to "design your own wardrobe of clothes fit for a princess". And the game has an eye on the future by forgoing a disc-based release in favour of a full digital download.

Parent C will sell for $29.99 when it's released....in your dreams.

Parent C [Amazon]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles