Halo Wars Release Too Epic For One Month

Microsoft has just announced the official release dates and pre-order information for Halo Wars, their action-based strategy take on the Halo universe.

Halo fans in North America, South America, Canada, and Mexico will finally get their taste of a more strategic Halo experience on March 3rd, a few days after the rest of the world gets theirs. Japan and the Asia Pacific regions will be getting the game on February 26th, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will receive it a day later on the 27th. According to a Microsoft US press release overnight, fans who pre-order the game will get an exclusive in-game Warthog burning with a fiery paint job. We've asked Microsoft Australia whether this offer also applies locally.

Hit the jump for more details on the first T-rated game in the Halo series, along with details on the Limited Collector's Edition we've already told you about.

A NEW CHAPTER IN THE "HALO" FRANCHISE, "HALO WARS," AVAILABLE AT U.S. RETAILERS ON MARCH 3

Get suited up and ready for deployment! On March 3, "Halo Wars," the action-based strategy game set in the iconic "Halo" universe and created exclusively for Xbox 360, will be available in stores nationwide. Internationally, "Halo Wars" will be available on the following dates:

Japan and Asia Pacific: Feb. 26

EMEA: Feb. 27

Americas (US, Canada, Mexico and South America): March 3

Pre-orders for "Halo Wars" are taking place at participating retailers nationwide now. Fans who pre-order will receive an exclusive in-game Warthog with flame decals. The Limited Collector's Edition is also available and includes a special in-game "Honor Guard" Wraith, a graphic novel, six Leader cards and a "Spirit of Fire" patch. As an additional exclusive, LCE owners will get early access to the in-game "Halo 3" Mythic Map Pack for exciting new multiplayer action.

The Limited Collector's Edition retails for an estimated retail price of $79.99, while the standard edition is available at $59.99. A first for a "Halo" franchise game, "Halo Wars" is rated "T" for Teen.

More information on "Halo Wars" can be found online at www.Xbox.com/HaloWars or www.HaloWars.com.