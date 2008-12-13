Happy Holidays From The Whispered World

Daedelic Entertainment wishes the gaming world a happy holidays with this lovely new wallpaper featuring characters from their upcoming PC adventure game The Whispered World.

Daedelic Entertainment is no stranger to spreading the holiday spirit, having initially introduced The Whispered World to the gaming public in the form of last year's Halloween greetings card. Now they're back with a Christmas-themed wallpaper featuring main character Sadwick dressed up in traditional holiday garb. Even his pet worm Spot is getting in on the act, and there is nothing more festive than a worm in a Santa hat. Trust me on this.

Hit up their website for the full-sized wallpaper.

The Whispered World [Official Website]

Season's Greetings from The Whispered World

Hamburg/Germany: December 12, 2008. German games publisher and developer Daedalic Entertainment delivers holiday greetings from Sadwick and Spot, the heroes of upcoming point & click adventure game The Whispered World, with the release of a snow-filled wallpaper. The topical desktop background can be found in various resolutions on the official website at www.the-whispered-world.com.

Daedalic Entertainment wants to wish gamers all around the world happy holidays and all the best for the upcoming year!

The beautiful adventure game The Whispered World whisks the player away to a fascinating fantasy world. Sadwick is a young clown but often far from cheerful. One night, a strange blue creature speaks to him in a dream, and sends him on an adventurous journey. Many dangers await Sadwick, for the world he knows is doomed to crumble and fall...

The fantasy adventure game is set for release (PC DVD-ROM) in Q1 2009 and is also in development for Nintendo DS.

http://www.the-whispered-world.com