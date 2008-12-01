The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Here Are New King of Fighters XII Fighters, Screens

Six new characters have found a place on the upcoming The King of Fighters XII roster. They are: Goro Daimon, Clark Still, Joe Higashi, Sie Kensou, Chin Gentsai and Duo Lon.

Love how they announced six characters at a time instead of one or two. So fitting for a 3-on-3 fighter. The hand-drawn KOFXII will be released in Japanese arcades next Spring. New (and so very hot) screenies highkicking in the gallery on the link, plus bonus character art.

『KOF XII』に参戦する6人のキャラクターと新システムの情報が明らかに！ [Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles