Here Are New King of Fighters XII Fighters, Screens

Six new characters have found a place on the upcoming The King of Fighters XII roster. They are: Goro Daimon, Clark Still, Joe Higashi, Sie Kensou, Chin Gentsai and Duo Lon.
Love how they announced six characters at a time instead of one or two. So fitting for a 3-on-3 fighter. The hand-drawn KOFXII will be released in Japanese arcades next Spring. New (and so very hot) screenies highkicking in the gallery on the link, plus bonus character art.
『KOF XII』に参戦する6人のキャラクターと新システムの情報が明らかに！ [Dengeki Online]
