Here Are Your Sims 3 System Requirements

Pay close attention Sims fans, and learn how much you'll need to upgrade your computer in order to play The Sims 3 as EA delivers the official minimum system requirements for laptops and PCs.

Things aren't looking too-too bad considering today's gaming standards, with Pentium IV and Athalon XP+ processors the order of the day. Memory-wise we're looking at 1GB for PCs running XP Service Pack 2, 1.5GB for PCs running Vista or laptops with XP, or 2GB for laptops running Vista. All of this and a 128MB video card is your key to entering the world of The Sims 3.

As I said, relatively tame by today's standards, with nary a multi-core processor in sight. Still, these are minimums, so expect silky smoothness to require something a bit more powerful. The full system specifications follow.

The Sims 3 System Requirements:

PC Desktop

* XP (Service Pack 2)

o Processor Pentium IV 2.0 GHz / Athlon XP 2000+

o Memory 1 GB

o Graphics GeForce FX 5900 / Radeon 9500

o Graphics Ram 128 MB

* Vista (Service Pack 1)

o Processor: Pentium IV 2.4 GHz / Athlon XP 2400+

o Memory: 1.5 GB

o Graphics: GeForce FX 5900 / Radeon 9500

o Graphics Ram: 128 MB

Laptop

* XP (Service Pack 2)

o Processor: Pentium IV 2.4 GHz / Athlon XP 2400+

o Memory: 1.5 GB

o Graphics GeForce: Go 6200 / Radeon mobile 9600

o Graphics Ram: 128 MB

* Vista (Service Pack 1)

o Processor Pentium: IV 2.4 GHz / Athlon XP 2400+

o Memory: 2.0 GB

o Graphics: GeForce Go 6200 / Radeon mobile 9600

o Graphics: 128 MB

