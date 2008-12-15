Here Are Your Spike Video Game Awards Winners

The night is over, you've digested the trailers, now settle in and remember what the whole point of the night was: the awards. Click through for the full list of winners.



GAME OF THE YEAR

Grand Theft Auto IV



CONSOLE WINNERS

Best Xbox 360 Game: Gears of War 2

Best PS3 Game: LittleBigPlanet

Best PC Game: Left 4 Dead

Best Wii Game: Boom Blox

Best Handheld Game: Professor Layton and the Curious Village

GENRE WINNERS

Best Individual Sports Game: Shaun White Snowboarding

Best Fighting Game: Soul Calibur IV

Best RPG: Fallout 3

Best Shooter: Gears of War 2

Best Team Sports Game: NHL 09

Best Action Adventure Game: Grand Theft Auto IV

Best Driving Game: Burnout Paradise

Best Music Game: Rock Band 2

Best Game Based on a Movie or TV Show: LEGO Indiana Jones

AND THE REST

Studio of the Year: Media Molecule

Best Multi-Player Game: Left 4 Dead

Best Independent Game: World of Goo

Big Name in the Game Female: Jenny McCarthy

Big Name in the Game Male: Kiefer Sutherland

Best Performance by a Human (Female): Debbie Mae West

Best Performance by a Human (Male): Michael Hollick

Best Original Score: Metal Gear Solid 4

Best Soundtrack: Rock Band 2

Best Graphics: Metal Gear Solid 4