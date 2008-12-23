Here, Your Lifetime Japanese DS Sales Figures (With Bonus DSi Numbers!)

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

If you predicted that the DSi would be a failure in Japan - that it would somehow fail to capture Japan's DS-mad buying attention - turns out you were wrong. So wrong.

Sales figures published by Enterbrain reveal that since launch 1,062,416 DSi handhelds have found their way into Japanese homes. So, no, not a failure.

While they were at it, Enterbrain also provide lifetime sales figures for the entire DS family.

DS - 6,449,206
DS Lite - 17,348,252
DSi - 1,062,416

Add those up and you get a grand total of 24,859,874. Not quite the one-for-every-Japanese-person figure you may have been expecting, but still, it's a lot.

ニンテンドーDSiが発売から約2ヵ月で国内累計販売台数100万台を突破！（エンターブレイン調べ） [Famitsu]

