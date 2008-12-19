Here, Your QuakeCon 2009 Dates

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Feels like QuakeCon 2008 only just wound up, and here we are talking about QuakeCon 2009. Ah well. That's the slow, inexorable march of time for you, I guess.

The world's premier id love-in will once again be held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. It'll run from August 13-16, will again feature a super-sized LAN party, will again feature talks by id staff and will again be free of charge.

More details at the link below.

id Software Announces Dates for QuakeCon 2009 [QuakeCon]

