Here, Your QuakeCon 2009 Dates

Feels like QuakeCon 2008 only just wound up, and here we are talking about QuakeCon 2009. Ah well. That's the slow, inexorable march of time for you, I guess.
The world's premier id love-in will once again be held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. It'll run from August 13-16, will again feature a super-sized LAN party, will again feature talks by id staff and will again be free of charge.
More details at the link below.
