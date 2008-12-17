Here's One Place Sony WON'T Be Sacking Anybody

Sony are firing 8000 employees. That's a lot. Some cuts are bound to be made somewhere in the games division, but one area that won't be seeing them is Sony Computer Entertainment Europe.
SCEE boss David Reeves has told Dutch TV station RTL "We're certainly not planning to cut back in personnel at all. Half of our personnel are in the development of the games, that's an investment. We're not scaling down at all".
Fairly definitive. Then again, David Reeves is often either a habitual liar or habitually uninformed when it comes to company-wide statements, so take that with a grain of salt.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink