Here's Six Minutes Of Ninja Blade Wackiness

Seeing Ninja Blade at Tokyo Game Show this year didn't leave us wanting for From Software to hurry up and get the thing out the door. It looks, well, a bit bland.

But when you ratchet up the cinematic silliness, making the titular ninja rope in and ride a motorcycle mid-air on the side of a bus which is also plummeting to Earth, we'll give you the benefit of the doubt, From. (For the record, that's a ninja who can land a plane, then bring it to a halt with his feet.)

Perhaps six minutes worth of Ninja Blade cheese-play will win you over?

