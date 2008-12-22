The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Here's That Special Crystal Chronicles DSi

In November, Square Enix announced a special limited edition Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles DSi. And didn't post any pictures! Sloppy, Square. Shouldn't take until Christmas to get those pictures.

Late's better than never, however. As a reminder, this bundle - which includes the Wii-compatible DS title Echoes of Time - will be priced at ¥23,940 (US$252), and will be out next month in Japan.

DS版『FFCC エコーズ・オブ・タイム クリスタルクロニクル エディション』のニンテンドーDSi本体デザインが発表 [Famitsu]

Comments

  • LemonManX Guest

    Cait Sith wasn't the one with the British accent in Advent Children, that was Red XIII. Cait Sith had the random Scottish accent if I remember correctly... and stole nearly all of Red XIII's possible dialogue time.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles