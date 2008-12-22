Here's That Special Crystal Chronicles DSi

In November, Square Enix announced a special limited edition Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles DSi. And didn't post any pictures! Sloppy, Square. Shouldn't take until Christmas to get those pictures.

Late's better than never, however. As a reminder, this bundle - which includes the Wii-compatible DS title Echoes of Time - will be priced at ¥23,940 (US$252), and will be out next month in Japan.

