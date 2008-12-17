Here's Your Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars Box Art

Rockstar Games released the box art for its upcoming Nintendo DS crime romp Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars via its official newsletter today, giving us a look at... well, the box it'll eventually ship in.

It's pretty standard stuff for the franchise, featuring three guns, one sword and one dagger, plus a dude getting high kicked in the face — six pretty good indications that you probably shouldn't buy this for your kids, John Q. Clueless Parent.

We can't wait to learn why everyone on the game's box art is so angry when GTA: Chinatown Wars ships mid-March.

Thanks to Farnic for the heads up!