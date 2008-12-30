Here's Your King Of Fighters XII Roster

Street Fighter IV's able to whip up an internet shitstorm every time it announces one character. King of Fighters XII, meanwhile, likes to be a little more subtle, announcing its full, final roster quietly.

Those residing on the pointiest end of the KoF fanbase may already have pieced together most of this from trailers and screens already released for the game. Since you people are an infinitesimally tiny fraction of our readership, however, here's the full roster for the rest of you.

The omission of Mai must be some kind of...mistake.

King of Fighters XII [SNK, via insert credit]