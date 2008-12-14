Hey, You Got Your Mega Man in my Dutch Garden

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Capcom might want to get on the phone with Unilever, owner of the Knorr brand. Because, really, that's Mega Man, albeit in green, encouraging Dutch children to eat more fruits and vegetables (I think.)

What's this? Mega Man flacking the goodness of the garden for a maker of dehydrated soups and condiments? And what the hell is that weapon, a Plasma Hoe Buster?

Apologies if this is mangled syntax (Neder-lengels? Nedergrish? Holland-aise?), but because I'm one of those people who think everything is funnier when translated into Dutch, I can't resist.

IN HET JAAR 20XX ...

DR. WILY: "U VERGEET, MEGA MENS, KUNNEN DE ROBOTS GEEN TUINLIEDEN

BEROKKENEN ..."

Knorr Site [Knorr, thanks Jippon]

