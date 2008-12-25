Hideo Kojima Directing Two New Games

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Metal Gear Solid series director Hideo Kojima reveals in the latest issue of Famitsu Weekly that he has two games already in the works, one of which is aimed squarely at the "overseas" market.

Kojima tells Famitsu, via 1UP, that the development team working on the more Western-flavoured of the two titles will also follow a more Western-style production process. The other? Straight up, traditional Kojima Productions-style.

Kojima says that the restructuring of his team is part of an effort to make Kojima Productions competitive with American and European dev teams. No word yet on what the follow up to Metal Gear Solid 4 (and Metal Gear Solid Touch) will be.

Hideo Kojima Discusses Next Two Games, World Relevance In Famitsu [1UP]

