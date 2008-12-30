Hollywood Composers Finding Work (And Money) In Games

Once was a day that if you were in the movies, games were something to be shunned, not sought out. And hey, for many actors, that's still the case. But for composers, no.

The Seattle Times have a great piece up on how many Hollywood and TV composers are now flexing their creative muscles in video games. Some are doing it for the creative challenges, most are in it for the money.

Among those are people like Danny Elfman, Harry Gregson-Williams and Garry Schyman - all noted Hollywood composers - who by working on games are not only increasing the profile of this line of work, but increasing the quality of game music at the same time.

Big-time movie, TV composers explore video games as a fresh musical frontier [Seattle Times]