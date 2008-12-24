Home Already Rakin' In The Dough

Sony must have taken a lesson from Nintendo and decided to go out and get their own licence to print money. Where can I get one of those?

In an interview with Silicon Alley Insider, Susan Panico, Sr. Director of the Playstation Network with Sony, said Playstation Home items are "selling like hotcakes" and that the company had generated more revenue in the first four days of its release than the video service being offered on PSN did in its launch week. When you consider Home's pricing of items ranges from 49 cents to $4.99 to videos priced upwards of $14.99 that's a lot of digital digs.

It's a classic 80/20 model, where 20 percent of your customers create 80 percent of your income," she said.

Panico continued on to say that costumes, specifically Santa Claus, have been the highest sellers and noted about possibility of partnering with other companies and their IPs. I'm sure that means, at some point, we'll see Helghast clans running around or people wearing Sack Boy face masks in the future.

Anyone here actually pony up for items?

