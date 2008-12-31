Home Could Remain in Beta Indefinitely

Jack Buser, director of Home, was kind enough to join us for this podcast.
He let Fahey, Adam and I drop in to his surprisingly stark virtual home on the Playstation 3 were he talked about the future of the free virtual world and surprised all of us by saying there's a good chance it will remain in beta indefinitely.
Watch Video Podcast - PlayStation Home with Jack Buser on your iPod or Zune!
Right click and save as to download.
Subscribe to our Kotaku Video podcast on iTunes and the Zune Marketplace.
Don't forget to check out our other Holiday podcasts:
A Very Special Kotaku Holiday Podcast
Media Molecule Talks LittleBigPlanet Moderation, New Pitches and How The Found Out About That Recall
Resistance 2 Podcast: Multiplayer Tweaks Coming
Call of Duty: World at War: Balancing Historic Realism With Fun
Castle Crashers with Major Nelson
Chet Faliszek Talks Left 4 Dead's Future
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink