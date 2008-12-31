Home Could Remain in Beta Indefinitely

Jack Buser, director of Home, was kind enough to join us for this podcast.

He let Fahey, Adam and I drop in to his surprisingly stark virtual home on the Playstation 3 were he talked about the future of the free virtual world and surprised all of us by saying there's a good chance it will remain in beta indefinitely.

