Home, She's Live

The Home open beta for the Playstation 3 is...open.
Time to hop onto your PS3, download Home and start personalising your gaming hang-out. Best Kotaku club house wins!
It may be live but it is in meltdown mode. I have been trying to access it since early this morning, plagued with network errors and 'server not found' problems. Apparently I'm not the only one. This is the biggest thing to hit ps3 for ages, why is there no commentary here on the reasons for the problems. You guys should contact sony australia!! Find out what's going on!