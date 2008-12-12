The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Home, She's Live

The Home open beta for the Playstation 3 is...open.

Time to hop onto your PS3, download Home and start personalising your gaming hang-out. Best Kotaku club house wins!

Comments

  • trikimiki11 Guest

    It may be live but it is in meltdown mode. I have been trying to access it since early this morning, plagued with network errors and 'server not found' problems. Apparently I'm not the only one. This is the biggest thing to hit ps3 for ages, why is there no commentary here on the reasons for the problems. You guys should contact sony australia!! Find out what's going on!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles