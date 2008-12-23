Home US vs Home Europe vs Home Japan

Home's out. Hurray! (?) Did you know, however, that in other parts of the world, Home is different? Well it is. In some cases for the better, in some cases not for the better.

IGN have a handy post up detailing just what it is you're missing out on as a resident of [your residence here] . Or, on the flip side, the kind of stuff you have that people from [other's residence here]don't.

For example, did you know that Europe's Home has the biggest and best movie theatre? Well it does. Or that the Japanese Home has a café? Well it does.

If you're the kind of person who reaches for the big red COMPLAIN button before doing your due diligence, this might be worth a minute of your time.

