Hot Hachi Koi Lotion Application Gameplay

Electronic Arts (of Japan!) wants to get its mitts on that naughty, forbidden flesh-flirting gameplay previously explored in games like Doki Doki Majo Shinpan, expanding the "Touch! Generation" with some "Touch Yourself! Generation" tactics.

The game is Hachi Koi, a romantic adventure sim that requires the wooing, and occasional touching, of girls who are totally of age. Eight ladies of varying interests, cup sizes and body types will be yours to give "good touches" to and interact with, ultimately resulting in everlasting love. And yes, EA is publishing it.

As you can see in the clip above (via Tiny Cartridge), the rubdowns in Hachi Koi stress that your stylus be on its best behaviour. You have until Spring 2009 to become an expert in Kanji.