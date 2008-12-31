The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Hot Hachi Koi Lotion Application Gameplay

Electronic Arts (of Japan!) wants to get its mitts on that naughty, forbidden flesh-flirting gameplay previously explored in games like Doki Doki Majo Shinpan, expanding the "Touch! Generation" with some "Touch Yourself! Generation" tactics.

The game is Hachi Koi, a romantic adventure sim that requires the wooing, and occasional touching, of girls who are totally of age. Eight ladies of varying interests, cup sizes and body types will be yours to give "good touches" to and interact with, ultimately resulting in everlasting love. And yes, EA is publishing it.

As you can see in the clip above (via Tiny Cartridge), the rubdowns in Hachi Koi stress that your stylus be on its best behaviour. You have until Spring 2009 to become an expert in Kanji.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles