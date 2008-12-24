The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

How Orson Scott Card Sees Ender's Game Game

We haven't heard much about the Ender's Game game since March. Now we get to hear more about it, including author Orson Scott Card's hope and dreams and pinwheel schemes.

The game is based on the sci-fi classic Ender's Game and is being developed by the Epic Games owned Chair Entertainment. Card previously has been working with Chair Entertainment on a game version of his novel, Empire This we knew.

Card, however, has grandiose plans for a Ender's gaming franchise, saying that the Ender's Game computer and video games "will not be mere tellings of the story, but rather true games with a high degree of replayability." Hrm, m'kay. Go on.

In other words, you don't play the game once, so you can act out the story (as with, say, the Harry Potter movie-based games), and then discard it. The Ender's Game games will immerse you in the experience of different aspects of the life of these kids who train together in order to fight the war. I can see a Battle School online game as well as a Battle Room game, various Formic War games, even the Mind Game (or Fantasy Game) that Ender plays relentlessly on his computer.

Just hope they do this straight-up and without any knowing wink-wink nudge-nudge stuff. Don't mind the wink-wink, but loathe the nudge-nudge.

Card Interview [Sci Fi Wire via Multiplayer]Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles