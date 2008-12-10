The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

How Skate Plans On Not Becoming The Next Tony Hawk

I love Skate. I love it because it's about skating, and not about riding toilets with Jackass characters. Which, while we're on the subject, is the reason I stopped playing Tony Hawks.

So how are EA's Skate team planning on avoiding the same pitfalls? After all, Tony Hawks started out simple, just like Skate has. EA's Shaun Laker explains.

As long as we keep putting out great games and don't rush it out and polish it and make sure we're listening to the community and hearing what they're having to say [we will avoid that]

So there you have it! As long as you keep asking for better graphics and slight tweaks, you'll be OK. The second you kids start asking for giant heads and Dirty Sanchez cameos, though, it's all over.

'Skate' Team Has A Plan To Avoid 'Tony Hawk' Syndrome [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles