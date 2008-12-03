How Splinter Cell Voice Actor Survived Mumbai Terrorist Attacks

In late November, we brought word that game voice actor Michael Rudder (Far Cry Instincts, Prince Of Persia: The Warrior Within, Splinter Cell) was among the casualties in the terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

The actor was dining at the Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai when militants opened fire. Rudder was hit by three bullets and rushed to hospital where he successfully underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

In a CBC News report, Rudder recounted the tragedy: "I found myself in a Bruce Willis Die Hard moment, where my arm — had a lovely white shirt on — and it just exploded into red. And, while I was taking that in, I got a bullet in my leg. So I quickly got myself on the floor to get a bullet in the butt as I was going down — and then another bullet, still another bullet grazed my head. So I just laid there in utter shock."

The actor played dead. That is, until the gunmen threw grenades, which filled the room with fire and smoke. Instead of laying there and suffocating to death, Rudder knew he had to make a run for it. "If I would've sat there and said, 'Oh, I don't feel well, I don't think I'll get up from the floor and watch the smoke come in and suffocate me,' I think I would've been kind of an idiot." How did he find his way out? "To tell you the truth, I followed the bloodstains," Rudder said.

Read the full story below.

