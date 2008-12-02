How The Vault Dweller Got His/Her Groove Back - Fallout 3 Machinima

Did you ever wonder what Fallout 3 would be like as a musical? Neither did we.

Nevertheless Fallout 3 - Wasteland Dancin' is a piece of musical theatre machinima made with the PC version of the game and a handful of mods including Umpa's Animation MOD, GoreTweaks, and the ever-popular killableChildrenVer1-376. Music is by Shawn Lee from the Bully soundtrack.

Say what you like about the quality of the animation in Fallout 3 - those double and possibly even triple-jointed lifeless mannequins can really bust some moves.