How The Vault Dweller Got His/Her Groove Back - Fallout 3 Machinima

Did you ever wonder what Fallout 3 would be like as a musical? Neither did we.
Nevertheless Fallout 3 - Wasteland Dancin' is a piece of musical
theatre machinima made with the PC version of the game and a handful of mods including Umpa's Animation MOD, GoreTweaks, and the ever-popular killableChildrenVer1-376. Music is by Shawn Lee from the Bully soundtrack.
Say what you like about the quality of the animation in Fallout 3 - those double and possibly even triple-jointed lifeless mannequins can really bust some moves.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink