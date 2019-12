When I was 13 my Mum bought me the classic "How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way." It did a pretty good job of convincing me I could draw superheroes, when I really couldn't.

Now there's an easy step-by-step tutorial showing us how to do something about as formulaic: Design video game characters the Square-Enix way. See it on the jump.

Next installment: How to voice act the Squenix way.

How to Design a Character the Square-Enix Way [Check Your HUD]