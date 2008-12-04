The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

There are times when just the unvarnished title of a game will make a good headline for a blog post and this is one of those times.

I Made This.. is the kind of platform game that you play inside your head while hopped up on over-the-counter cough remedies during a 3-day fever. It's like someone tried to make schizophrenia into a flash game and is just the right side of incomprehensible. As the 'instructions' say, "Remember, 'figuring out' is for control centred hedonists and sharks with bees for hair."

Guide your... round thing around levels seemingly constructed from printouts of popular web pages (YouTube, Google, Yahoo! and Fark all get a look in - no Kotaku so far, though) that have been cut up, glued together in a twisted collage and scrawled over in ballpoint pen. As you move to the various 'goal' sprites to progress you will trigger alarming popups, Burroughsian cut-up poetry and flashing slogans. It's curiously compelling - I'm even starting to worry that there might be a plot.

I Made This. You Play This. We Are Enemies [via Waxy]

