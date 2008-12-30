IBM: World of Warcraft Is Good

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

It's a seesaw. Somedays playing World of Warcraft is good, good, good. Somedays it's bad, bad, bad. What about today?

Today, David Laux, global executive in charge of games and interactive entertainment at IBM, tells us that WoW makes good human beings. This is in the wake of job recruiters avoiding WoW players.

Here are some nice things Laux says about Wow:

The game produces tremendous leadership skills among players. It teaches you how to evaluate risk, build teams for specific tasks and it also teaches individuals not to over react if they are not selected for a specific task.

This David Laux guy seems more like a glass-is-half-full kinda guy.

Gaming is good for you [BBC]

