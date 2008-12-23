iBoobs Never Jiggling On An iPhone Near You

Consider this a public service announcement, with attention to Team Ninja. Apple apparently doesn't want developers to experiment with breast physics on the iPhone. The developers of iBoobs say Apple denied their app.

What does it do? Jiggles jubblies, basically. And, according to the developer(?), they had "many ideas for things like touch screen [support] " and "adjustable physics settings and breast size" but say that Apple nixed the simulation.

What an unsexy rejection. Guess we can dismiss any hope of an accurate beach volleyball game hitting the iPhone anytime soon. :(