Intel Gives The World Two Far Cry Missions

Intel have sponsored two bonus missions for Far Cry 2 on the PC as part of it's Game On promotion.

The Moroccan takes you to an abandoned Foreign Legion fort in Leboa-Sako territory, where you may find an old man with information on The Jackal (presumably not crucial information, or he would be in the main game... but, hey) while The American sees you tracking your predecessor to a Dogon village in the hope of finding an informant.

Both missions can be unlocked by downloading a patch from the Game On site, although The American is only available once you have completed The Moroccan.

Far Cry 2 Receives Free Bonus Missions [IGN]

