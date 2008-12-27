Interview With A Mother 3 Fan Translator

Who do you have to thank for that fan-translated Mother 3 patch that made the Game Boy Advance release all English-y? Clyde 'Tomato' Mandelin for one, part of the DIY Mother 3 localisation team.

Gamasutra sat down with Mandelin, whose day job includes translating games like Kingdom Hearts II and anime like Dragon Ball, who estimates that some two hundred thousand Earthbound fans downloaded the Japanese to English patch.

In the interview, Mandelin talks about his ROM hack translation past, the differences between professional and fan localisation and what's next for the hobby. A solid read. And in English too!

