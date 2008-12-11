Introducing LittleBigMusic

The best thing about LittleBigPlanet is, without a doubt, Stephen Fry. But Stephen Fry, sadly, has nothing to do with this post, so we move onto the second best thing about LittleBigPlanet: it's music.
It's...well, it's just not the sort of thing you expect to hear from a video game. And that's a good thing. As is this! It's a CD by Daniel Pemberton, who contributes to the game's soundtrack, and the album's called Little Big Music: Musical Oddities From And Inspired By LittleBigPlanet.
As you can probably deduce from the title, it's not a soundtrack per se. While many of the tracks included are to be found in the title, some aren't, but as B-sides either cut from the game or inspired by it, you're likely not to notice the difference.
A sample of the album can be heard over on Offworld, with the album due for release on iTunes on December 15.
Only on Offworld: A sneak peek at Daniel Pemberton's LittleBigMusic [Offworld]
