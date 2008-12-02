The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

iPhone Gets Rogue, NetHack Pleading Starts Here

For me, roguelike games are an absolute must have on any self-respecting games platform, and you don't get much more roguelike than, well, Rogue.

Rejoice, for Rogue has been ported to the iPhone and is available from the App Store right now. Go and play it - it is fun and free. This implementation has both primitive graphics and old-school ASCII modes (just rotate the screen to switch) pinch-zooming and (optional) gesture based commands.

If you like Rogue, though, you need to try NetHack. There is an iPhone port, but it requires a Jailbroken phone. Licence incompatibilities seem to be the main issue with getting the game on the App Store - does anyone know if there is an 'official' port on the way?

Rogue - classic Unix game comes to the iPhone [Gandreas.com via Touch Arcade]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles